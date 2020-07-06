BJP MLA attends party; Goa CM orders probe

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he would enquire into two ‘parties’, one organised by a BJP MLA on Sunday (July 5), amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic during which Goa has witnessed a spike in cases.

Sawant’s assurance of an enquiry, came a day after a video of a North Goa BJP MLA attending a party with 20-odd workers, in a sea-fronted house at the beach village of Calangute went viral.

In the video, most of the guests at the party were seen not wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. The party, which was held on Sunday, comes at a time when the state has witnessed a Covid-19 spike, even as Sawant on Sunday, had also urged people not to unnecessarily venture out of homes and even attend family functions, in order to stem the rising count of Covid-19 cases.

When asked if his office would order a probe into the event organised by a ruling MLA, Sawant said: “We will enquire into it”.

Ports Minister Michael Lobo also said that the North Goa district administration had not given any permission to hold such private parties.

“If anyone, including BJP members, has attended any party, action will be taken under Section 188 (disobeying public servant),” Lobo said. Section 144 continues to be imposed across Goa in view of the pandemic.

The other party which Sawant has ordered a probe into was a music event which was attended by over 200 persons, including foreigners, at the beach village of Morjim on Sunday night.

