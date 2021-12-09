BJP MLA booked for making objectionable remarks against Mumbai Mayor

Mumbai: Mumbai Police registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Mayor Kishori Pednekar.

The case has been registered at Marine Drive police station under sections 354 A (4) and 509 of the IPC following Pednekar’s complaint against the BJP MLA.

Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) Mayor Kishori Pednekar alleged that Shelar made objectionable remarks against her in the Worli fire incident.

Notably, three people died and several were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai’s Worli area on November 30.

