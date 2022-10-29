BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao seeks ED probe into MLA poaching controversy

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing MLA poaching controversy, BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao on Friday urged the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to look into the entire matter.

“The whole episode drives at a mystical game of local politicians and police servants put together to enact a sequel to blemish the leadership of the national party to which I belong. I request the ED to investigate the whole of the sequence in-depth and unearth the actuals in the interest of Justice,” he said.

He further said that he did not have any faith in the local officials working and accused them of being mechanical tools obeying instructions prompted by the politicos from behind.

Earlier today, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay challenged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to swear that he isn’t involved in the MLA poaching.

“KCR ran away without accepting my challenge. He did not come because KCR was involved in this matter,” said the BJP state president Bandi Sanjay.

He demanded that an inquiry be conducted with the sitting judge or the CBI to find out the whole matter.

“If KCR is not involved, he should be ready for a lie detector,” said Bandi Sanjay.

Bandi Sanjay demanded that Chief Minister KCR write a letter asking the CBI to investigate the entire matter.

“KCR knows that the Munugode assembly bypoll is going to be a setback for the party (TRS) and hence all of this has been plotted. I came here and took an oath. I am asking Chief Minister KCR, can he do the same?” said Sanjay.

Earlier on Friday, Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court rejected the request of Cyberabad Police to remand to judicial custody the three accused who were arrested for allegedly trying to poach four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

All three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case were released by police on Thursday following orders of the Anti-Corruption Bureau court.