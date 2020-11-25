BJP MLA Raja Singh responds to Owaisi’s biryani comment

Hyderabad: Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly constituency responded to Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s biryani comment.

#GHMCElections – BJP Goshamahal MLA @TigerRajaSingh launches a scathing attack against Hyderabad MP @asadowaisi for his Biryani comments. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/32BU7C8oLu — NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) November 24, 2020

Recently, Asaduddin Owaisi in a public meeting said that BJP leaders are frustrated and they must eat biryani.

Alleging that the hotel name mentioned in Owaisi’s speech sells beef’s biryani, Raja Singh said that his statement show who is really frustrated.

Claiming that many localities in Old City of Hyderabad are still facing the problems due to stagnant rainwater, he urged Muslims not to vote for All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

He also leveled the allegation against the MIM workers and said that they have indulged in scam in the recently announced flood relief aid.