BJP MLA Raja Singh tests negative to corona virus

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal Assembly segment T. Raja Singh tested negative to corona virus. He himself revealed this news on his official twitter handle. Singh said that he and his entire family members had tested negative to the virus and thanked his favourite deities Sriram and his Cow.

Singh and his family members had to undergo the tests for the corona virus following one of his gunmen tested positive to the virus. Following this, he and his entire family members went under home quarantine.