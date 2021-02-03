BJP MP attacks opposition in RS over farmers’ issue

New Delhi, Feb 3 : Initiating the debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the ongoing Budget Session, BJP MP from Assam Bhubaneswar Kalita on Wednesday attacked the opposition in the Rajya Sabha over the farmers’ protest and the anti-CAA agitation.

“The farm laws were passed by both the Houses of the Parliament, so don’t try to turn the farmers’ ptotest into another Shaheen Bagh. The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was part of the BJP manifesto and the people elected the government with a decisive majority,” Kalita said.

The MP from Assam later said over phone that “the opposition is politicising the issue of the farmers”.

He said those supporting the anti-CAA movement will loose in the Assembly elections in Assam, scheduled later this year.

Scores of farmers are protesting on the borders of Delhi for more than two months now, demanding that the three farm laws enacted in September last year be repealed.

