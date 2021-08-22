BJP MP calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘stray bull’, Congress protests

Mumbai: After BJP MP Raosaheb Danve likened Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi to a ‘saand’ (bull), the Maharashtra Congress unit chief Nana Patole sought for the Bharatiya Janata Party leadert’s resignation.

Danve had made these remarks at a rally in Jalna district while Dr. Bhagwat Karad was being inducted as the new minister of state for finance.

As reported by The Wire, Danve had remarked in Marathi that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs whereas Gandhi is like a ‘saand’, that does not perform at all. Even if such a bull enters a farm and eats the crop, the farmer forgives the animal saying it needs food.”

He further added that there are two types of bulls: a performing bull and a non-performing bull. The Congress objected to Danve’s comments and called them indecent and shocking”, and demanded the BJP MP to be removed from the union cabinet.

Congress chief in Maharashtra Nana Patole told The Wire, that “Danve’s remarks crossed all boundaries. His remarks are shocking and he should be removed from the cabinet. In response to which the senior BJP leader remarked that Congress was distorting the word “sand” to “cover up their failures.”