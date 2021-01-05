BJP MP makes sensational allegation against KCR

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao made a sensational remark against the Telangana State CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. He alleged that under a well planned conspiracy tigers were set free in jungles to evict the tribals from their habitats.

The MP’s remark created a new debate in the political circles.

Rao alleged that KCR is neglecting the tribal issues and suppressing their rights and that his government is going to the extent of setting free 14 to 15 tigers to evict them from their jungle habitats. He claimed that the free roaming of the tigers is part of the Government conspiracy.