BJP MP makes veiled reference to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s ’15-minute’ remark

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP state president and MP representing Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency, Bandi Sanjay Kumar made a veiled reference to Akbaruddin Owaisi’s ’15-minute’ remark.

He said that within 24 hours of winning GHMC polls, BJP will give free hand to cops for 15 minutes to drive out Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Afghans, and Rohingyas from Hyderabad.

Speaking at ‘Meet and Greet with Bandi Sanjay’ event, he asked voters to vote in favour of BJP in “Bhagyanagar”.

He alleged that incident of suppressing Hindus may spread to other parts of Hyderabad as AIMIM is trying to increase its influence.

Alleging that Hindus were driven out of many colonies in the Old City, the MP seeks votes in the civic polls.

Earlier controversy

Earlier, he had stoked controversy by saying, “GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls”.

On Saturday hit out at the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government, he said it would fall after the elections.

“After the GHMC elections, the TRS government in Telangana will fall and police officials will see the situation here for sure. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will go to his farmhouse after the BJP wins these elections,” Sanjay said while addressing the public at a rally in Bholakpur.

GHMC polls, counting

The elections are set to take place on December 1, and the city is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling party in the state, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), AIMIM, and BJP, which recently bagged the Dubbak Assembly seat in the recently concluded by-polls.

The results of the elections will be declared after counting of votes on December 4.