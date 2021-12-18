BJP MP slaps wrestler at National Championship in Ranchi

Hyderabad: A BJP MP slapped a wrestler at the under-15 National Wrestling Championship event in Ranchi. The wrestle was allegedly barred from the competition for being over-aged.

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, also the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, can be seen in a video slapping a youngster twice before the youngster got off the stage. Sindh is an MP from the Kaiser Ganj constituency of Uttar Pradesh in Lok Sabha.

Video Shows #BJP MP Slapping Wrestler On Stage At Sports Event



Read more: https://t.co/kYXRPzHqvV pic.twitter.com/5szOz2rA0M — NDTV (@ndtv) December 18, 2021

He was present as the chief guest, on the first day Under-15 National Wrestling Championship at the Shaheed Ganpat Rai indoor stadium at Ranchi. As the wrestler kept insisting on his inclusion, Singh lost his cool. NDTV shared a video of the MP slapping the wrestler.