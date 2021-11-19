BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy takes a dig at PM Modi over China

Hyderabad: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repeal of farm laws, Rajya Sabha MP Subramaniam Swamy, from the PM’s own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took a dig at him on the Indo-China border issue.

In the past, Swamy had attempted to aid the farmers’ protests in a small capacity. In a letter to the Prime Minister, Swamy stated that “those who want the benefits should not be denied the same.”

After the PM announcement of repealing the laws, Swamy tweeted saying that while the suffering of farmers has ended, BJP must do penance for not passing a resolution in NEC demanding from the PM to backdown.

I am happy for ending of the suffering farmers who sat in peaceful satyagraha for nearly a year in heat and icy cold now that Modi has backed down. But the BJP needs to do prayascit for not passing a resolution in NEC demanding from the PM to backdown. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 19, 2021

Continuing his critique of the Modi government, Swamy also questioned the Prime Minister and asked if “Modi will admit that China has grabbed our territory” and if the Center plans on getting back every inch in China’s possession?

Will Modi now admit also that China has grabbed our territory and Modi and his Govt will strive to get back every inch in China’s possession? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 19, 2021

The China Issue:

Swamy’s critique was in the context of the areas of contention which include Ladakh, Doklam Plateau and Arunachal Pradesh where India and China have been at loggerheads since the past few decades. Even recently, new satellite images accessed by NDTV, showed the construction of a second enclave by China in Arunachal Pradesh.

In the past, Prime Minister Modi granted a “clean chit” to China and said to the media that no one has entered into Indian territory. However, Swamy in June 2020 quoted media reports which said that Chinese military has re-entered the territory of Doklam and demanded that the Ministry of External Affairs clarify the validity of the same.