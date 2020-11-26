Hyderabad: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya booked for criminal trespass

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, has been booked by Hyderabad city police for criminal trespass into Osmania University.

The BJP Yuva Morcha president has been booked under section 447 of the IPC (criminal trespass) on the complaint of the Osmania University administration that he had entered the campus after breaking open barriers at the NCC gate.

The university administration has further said that the BJP leader had not taken permission to conduct a rally inside the campus.

On 24 November, Tejasvi Surya along with his supporters were stopped by the police at the NCC Gate of OU. The MP, other leaders, and workers accompanying him, however, forced their way into the campus by removing the police barricades.

Surya and other leaders reached Arts College, where he addressed the students and youth.