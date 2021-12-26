BJP MP Tejasvi Surya calls for Ghar Wapsi of Muslims, Christians

Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday stoked controversy by giving out a call to convert Muslims and Christians into Hinduism on ‘war footing’. He also said that preventing religious conversions should be the prime motive.

The South Bangalore MP spoke on the theme of ‘Hindu revival’ at Sri Krishna Math’s Vishwarpanam programme in Udupi on Saturday.

“It’s important to know who your enemy is to put up a defense. A common Hindu has to think and find a rationale to identify who is in between him and the revival of Hinduism. This is essential for the revival of the Hindu race,” he remarked.

Tejasvi Surya opined that Islam and Christianity aren’t mere religions but are political imperial ideologies.

“In India, the followers of Sanatana culture do not know the fundamental differences between their religion and other religions. Others propagated their faith by wielding swords. Theirs is a religion that has a political background. That is why the ancient civilizations of Rome and Greece got destroyed in only a few centuries. Though India has faced many more invasions than them, the culture at its roots is still alive because of the fight we put out against invaders with courage and grit,” he said.

“The Hindu has been taken out from his mother religion. There is only one possible solution to address this anomaly. Those people who have left their mother religion and have for various socio-political, economic reasons over the course of India’s history have gone out of the Hindu fold must be brought back in whole, into the Hindu fold, brought back to the mother faith,” he remarked.

He also said that people who are urging to celebrate Tipu Jayanti have never asked to celebrate Kalam Jayanati or Shishunala Sharifa Jayanti.

“We have built Ram Mandir in this country. Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir is done away with. We should convert the Muslims of Pakistan to Hinduism. We have to prioritise Ghar wapsi. Pakistan is included in the idea of Akhanda Bharath. Mutts and temples should take leadership in this regard,” he asserted.

This comes at the time when Yati Narsinghanand, Hindutva flag bearer, and hate-monger organized a three-day conclave in Hardiwar in Uttarakhand that witnessed calls by Hindutva leaders to attack minorities, particularly Muslims, and their religious spaces.

Videos from the three-day ‘Dharma Sansad’ organised on December 17-19 have now surfaced on social media, where various personalities spite hate openly against religious minorities with the slogan ‘shastra mev jayte’.