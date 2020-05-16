BJP MP tweets old video of Muslims offering namaz

NEW DELHI: West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma Thursday faced the ire of Delhi Police after he posted a two-month old video of Muslims offering namaz in large numbers to claim that they violating lockdown and social distancing norm.

The son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma tweeted an old video of Muslims offering namaz, and wrote in Hindi: “Does any religion permit this kind of act during coronavirus (pandemic)? Lockdown and social distancing norms have been completely destroyed.

The maulvis whose salaries have been increased by Arvind Kejriwal — their salaries, if cut, such acts will stop automatically… Or have you taken an oath to destroy Delhi?”

Delhi Police on Friday responded to the tweet of saying the video is old and “is being used with a malicious intent to spread rumour”.

“This is totally false. An old video is being used with a malicious intent to spread rumour. Please verify before posting and spreading rumours,” read the tweet by DCP East Delhi.

However, both Verma and Delhi Police have deleted their tweets.

According to fact-checking website Alt News, the 1.27-minute video was posted on Twitter on 20 March, five days before the lockdown was announced.

The shows Muslims are offering namaz together on East Delhi’s Patparganj road.

