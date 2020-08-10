BJP MP urges Modi to table Population Control Bill in Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 10 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Anil Agarwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce the Population Control Bill in the next session of the Parliament.

In a letter addressed to Modi, the BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP said “population explosion” needs to be checked, and the only way to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant to is to introduce the population control law.

“Everyone wants the population control law… be Hindu or Muslim. This law will eliminate most of the country’s problems. China (the world’s most populous country) will soon be left behind by the rate at which the population in India is increasing,” Agarwal told IANS.

“Arable land in the country is also continuously decreasing. If there is no population control law in time, many problems will arise,” the BJP MP said.

The letter addressed to PM Modi reads: “On August 15, 2019, you talked about population control while addressing the country from the Red Fort. The time has now come… I urge you to bring an effective population control bill in the next session of the Parliament.”

Agarwal said Modi stays firm on his promise — whether it is on Triple Talaq, Article 370 or Ram temple.

