BJP names 19 district presidents in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana state president K Laxman on Sunday announced the names of 19 candidates appointed as district presidents. The appointments had been pending since November 2019.

Adilabad: Payal Shankar

Manchiryal: V Raghunath Rao

Nirmal: P Ramadevi Komarambheem

Asifabad: Poudal

Nizamabad: B Lakshmi Narsaiah

Karimnagar: Satyanrayana Rao

Peddapally: Somarapu Satyanarayana

Sangareddy: Narender Reddy

Rangareddy: Bokka Narsimha Reddy

Nalgonda: Sridhar Reddy

Yadadri: Shyam Sundar Rao

Nagarkurnool: Sudhakar Rao

Jogulamba Gadwal: Ramchandra Reddy

Narayanpet: Srinivasulu

Warangal Urban: Rao Padma

Warangal Rural: Kondeti Sridhar

Bhoopalpally: Yugadeshwar

Jangaon: Dasamanth Reddy

Bhadradri Kothagudem: Satyanarayana

Appointments for the rest of the districts are yet to be announced by the party.