BJP National Executive Committee pays tribute to Kanhaiya Lal, Sidhu Moosewala

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 3rd July 2022 10:52 am IST
Kanhaiya Lal
Kanhaiya Lal (Left), Sidhu Moosewala (Right)

Hyderabad: BJP National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday paid tribute to Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was brutally killed, and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Sources said that the condolence message read out in the meeting mentioned names of Lal and Moosewala.

“Along with Lal, Moosewala, people who died in recent floods, soldiers who recently lost lives and others, including party leaders,” a NEC member said.

MS Education Academy

Kanhaiya Lal, a resident of Bhima town in Rajsamand district, who ran a tailoring shop in Udaipur was beheaded while Moosewala was killed in June this year.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button