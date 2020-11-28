BJP nominates Sushil Kumar Modi for Rajya Sabha bypolls

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 6:18 am IST
BJP nominates Sushil Kumar Modi for Rajya Sabha bypolls

New Delhi, Nov 27 : Former Bihar deputy chief miniser Sushil Kumar Modi has been rewarded with a nomination for the Upper House by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi has got a Rajya Sabha berth because of a seat falling vacant owing to the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the party’s Central Election Committee has finalised the name of Sushil Kumar Modi for the Rajya Sabha by-election in Bihar.

The last date to file nominations for the only Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar is December 3.

The election will be held on December 14.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Mumbai: Defunct buses of NMMT converted into mobile toilets
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 28th November 2020 6:18 am IST
Back to top button