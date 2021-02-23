BJP nominee from Assam elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed

Guwahati, Feb 23 : The Bharatiya Janata Party gained a member in the Rajya Sabha from Assam with its nominee Biswajit Daimary on Monday getting elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament, officials said.

The election officials said since Monday was the last day of withdrawal of candidature and as no other candidate filed nominations, Daimary was declared winner of the by-election to one Rajya Sabha seat from Assam.

The seat to the Upper House of Parliament remained vacant after Daimary quit his party — Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) — and resigned from Rajya Sabha in November last year before joining the BJP.

The 49-year-old tribal leader was one of the founder leaders of the BPF, an ally of the ruling BJP in Assam since 2016.The BJP, after the Bodoland Territorial Council polls in early December last year had forged an alliance with new ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) after discarding incumbent partner BPF.

The tribal based party BPF has three ministers in the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led Assam government.

