BJP office-bearers’ meet on Feb 14

New Delhi, Feb 3 : A day-long meeting of BJP office-bearers will be held in the national capital on February 14, which will be the first meeting of the party’s office-bearers after the appointment of state in-charges and co-incharges in September last year.

BJP state unit presidents and general secretaries (organisation) have also been invited to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP national President J.P. Nadda and it will be held at the party headquarters in the national capital. One meeting of national office-bearers was held last year before the appointments of state in-charges and co-incharges were made.

A party leader said that the organisational strategy for the upcoming assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be discussed in the meeting.

“Strengthening the organisation in other states apart from the poll-bound states will be also discussed during the meeting. The farmers’ agitation and other relevant issues will also be discussed in the day-long meeting,” he said.

Another senior party leader said that plans will be drawn to highlight the benefits of the Union Budget and other government initiative among the masses across the country.

“It will be the first meeting post Budget and the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced several steps towards strengthening the economy and for the welfare of the people. These initiatives must be told to the people and in the meeting plans will be drawn to spread the message among the people,” he said.

The state units have been asked to come prepared with detailed reports of the activities carried out in recent times.

