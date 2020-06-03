BJP opposes new agricultural policy of Telangana

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) today submitted a memorandum to Commissioner Agriculture opposing the New Agricultural Policy of the State demanding the state government.

A delegation led by senior BJP leader Premender Reddy, State Kisan Morcha leader Madhusudhan and Papiah Goud alleged that the State Government was forcing farmers to sow crops district wise as per Government suggestions.

Stating that this was wrong the BJP leaders said that if the State Government wanted farmers to sow as per the Government’s.choice then it should first get the land examined of each farmer and issue them land health cards and make suggestions accordingly. This is just a ploy to avoid giving the Rs 5,000 per acre under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. Demanding the Government not to prevent farmers from growing what they like the BJP warned of a big agitation in the limits of COVID-19.

Mr Premender Reddy also reminded the State Government that it had promised to pay every land under the Rythu Bandhu scheme but so far the State Government has not fulfilled its promise barring few lands. Hence the BJP demanded that the same be paid immediately as now is the cropping season and the money will be of benefit to farmers.

The Bharatiya Janta Party also reminded the Government of the loan waiver which it had proposed during elections but never fulfilled its promises. In all there are 61 lakh farmers of which 42 lakh farmers have taken loans. Although the TRS Government had promised to waive off loans it has done only for 2 lakh farmers.

Demanding immediate loan waiver so that farmers have money to buy seeds fertilizer and other inputs the BJP said that the farmers can apply for future loans of the present loans are waived off.

The Bharateeya Janta Party leaders informed that two days before the Narendra Modi Government had announced minimum support price for 14crops including Rice 1888 for rice rs 5850 for cotton etc. The BJP said that now the State Government should do it’s bit by announcing bonus on these MSPsby declaring additional bonus for various crops atleast at rs 500 per quintal.

The BJP leaders submitted the memorandum to joint Director Sujatha in the absence of the Commissioner Agriculture.

The Bharatiya Janta Party Telangana unit earned that if the State Government does not come forward to mitigate the sufferings of farmers it would take up a big agitational program as per the permissible COVID19 rules.

