BJP organises screenings of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Ahmedabad for party workers

The ruling party's MLAs, MPs, councillors, office-bearers and workers including members of its women's cell attended the screenings.

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ahmedabad city unit on Thursday organised screenings of the controversial film “The Kerala Story” for its workers at two multiplexes in the city.

While the party’s city unit president and MLA Amit P Shah was among those who watched the film at two screens at a multiplex on Ashram Road, another screening was organised in Maninagar area by local MLA Amul Bhatt, said a release by the BJP.

Shah told reporters that the film exposes the “ugly face of terrorism.”

“Our objective behind organising screenings of this movie is to make women aware about this issue. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that our women do not get trapped in love jihad. We will also urge Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to make this movie tax-free in Gujarat so that more people can watch it,” he said.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Rutvij Patel, who watched the film at one of the screenings, said the party was making efforts to ensure that the movie reached the masses as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed people to watch it.

“This film is about how women from Kerala were brainwashed by the terror outfit ISIS which pushed them into terrorism….BJP will make sure that maximum number of women watch it,” he said.

