BJP Parliamentary Board meeting

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 21st June 2022 9:37 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda during the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting to finalise the candidate for upcoming presidential elections, at BJP head office in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting to finalise the candidate for upcoming presidential elections, at BJP head office in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting to finalise the candidate for upcoming presidential elections, at BJP head office in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting to finalise the candidate for upcoming presidential elections, at BJP head office in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

