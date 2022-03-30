New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives to attend the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to attend the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah during the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (PTI Photo\/Shahbaz Khan)