BJP playing with future of MCD school students, says AAP

New Delhi, Aug 9 : With the MCD polls approaching, Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the BJP, which holds power in the city’s three civic bodies, for “playing with the future” of students in municipal corporation schools.

“It is a question of the future of over three lakh children. If textbooks are not available, then how will they study? It is a very saddening situation. We request the BJP to provide books to the children at the earliest so that their future does not come under a cloud,” said AAP leader Durgesh.

“The children should have been provided with the books by now as the session began in April this year but the BJP didn’t do so… it is August and students have got nothing till now.

“This is not the first time and has been happening for last three years… since BJP is governing the MCD, they have put the future of children at stake,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai announced the list of the office bearers including Lok Sabha district Presidents, district communications in charge and observers for 70 assembly constituencies in the city-state with a view to the MCD polls.

In a related development, the Delhi High Court has pulled up the city government, saying that depletion of its revenue cannot be an answer to lack of funds with municipal corporations to pay salaries of their staff.

“That (revenue depletion) cannot be an answer. Solution has to be found. Figure it out and give us a solution,” the court said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.