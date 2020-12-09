BJP president J P Nadda offers puja at Kalighat temple

NehaPublished: 9th December 2020 8:23 pm IST

Kolkata: BJP national president J P Nadda performed puja at the famous Kalighat temple in South Kolkata on Wednesday.

Accompanied by BJP national general secretary and the partys Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya, state president Dilip Ghosh and senior leader Rahul Sinha, Nadda visited Kalighat temple in the evening.

After the Puja, he offered “aarati” to Goddess Kali.

The BJP leaders spent around half-an-hour in the temple.

Nadda is now in Kolkata on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP’s activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the assembly election due in April-May next year.

Source: PTI

READ:  K'taka prepared for vaccine distribution as phase-3 trials begin
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 9th December 2020 8:23 pm IST
Back to top button