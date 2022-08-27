BJP president JP Nadda meets Mithali Raj in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday met former India women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj in Hyderabad.

The Telangana BJP unit put up a post on Twitter following Nadda’s meet with the retired cricketer.

The BJP president also put up a tweet sharing his experience of meeting Raj and said, “Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri@narendramodi. She hailed the instrumental personal support and guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji”.

The meeting was held at Novotel Hyderabad.

Nadda also mentioned Prime Minister Modi in his tweet. It is to be noted that the BJP national president is scheduled to address a public meeting at Hanamkonda on Saturday.