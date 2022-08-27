BJP president JP Nadda meets Mithali Raj in Hyderabad

It is to be noted that the BJP national president is scheduled to address a public meeting at Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 27th August 2022 4:31 pm IST
BJP President JP Nadda with former India women's cricket captain Mithali Raj

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday met former India women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj in Hyderabad.

The Telangana BJP unit put up a post on Twitter following Nadda’s meet with the retired cricketer.

Also Read
BJP woos celebrities to consolidate base in Telangana, AP

The BJP president also put up a tweet sharing his experience of meeting Raj and said, “Had a great interaction with former Cricketer @M_Raj03. It was humbling to note her appreciation about the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri@narendramodi. She hailed the instrumental personal support and guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji”.

MS Education Academy

The meeting was held at Novotel Hyderabad.

Nadda also mentioned Prime Minister Modi in his tweet. It is to be noted that the BJP national president is scheduled to address a public meeting at Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button