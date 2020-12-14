BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has tested positive.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said he is in home isolation as per coronavirus protocol and is in good health. The BJP chief also appealed to people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the infection.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 13, 2020

“Observing the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the report came back positive. My health is fine, I am following all the guidelines and I am in home isolation on the advice of doctors. My request is, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested,” his tweet read.

Recently, he visited West Bengal as part of his 120-days nationwide tour.

Source: ANI