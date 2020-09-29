BJP President’s tips for graduating students

New Delhi, Sep 29 : Days of memorizing are gone, it’s time for application, was BJP President JP Nadda’s advice to students of Jaipur’s Pratap University who were graduating on Tuesday.

“Education is not about memorizing. We all memorize before the examination and go to the examination hall and write. I would like to tell all of you that those days are gone. Now, it is the time for application and concept,” Nadda told the students through video conferencing. He added, “When you get into practical life, you believe in the concept more than memory. Only then will your education be useful for society.”

While referring to India as an education hub by bringing in Nalanda and Takshila, the BJP President raised the issue of the new National Education Policy. “The new education policy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created is related to the origin of India. After incorporating everyone’s ideas, this education policy was made,” Nadda remarked.

“The biggest thing in the new education policy is that the language of education should be the mother tongue till the fifth grade. So that the child can get primary education in the language spoken at home and its base can be strengthened,” he added.

Nadda quoted Deen Dayal Upadhyay to suggest that education is an investment that can bring positive changes in society in the future.

Source: IANS

