BJP protest outside Kejriwal’s house turns violent, CCTV cameras broken

New Delhi, Dec 13 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and councillors, staging a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house for the past several days, broke CCTV cameras on Sunday, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also released a video of the BJP workers breaking the cameras.

“The BJP workers staging a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s residence damaged government property on Sunday evening as CCTV cameras were broken in presence of several BJP leaders,” it said.

On the other hand, North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash said, “People of CM’s Office started installing cameras where women councillors of the BJP were sleeping outside the Chief Minister’s residence. Some women councillors opposed it.”

Earlier, the BJP leaders were also accused of attacking Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence while he was not there. Six BJP leaders were arrested in this regard.

On Sunday morning, the Delhi Police took nine people, including six MLAs of the AAP, into custody before they could stage a sit-in in front of the residences of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Anil Baijal. These MLAs were demanding a CBI enquiry into the alleged scam in the Municipal Corporation.

The MLAs taken into custody include Delhi Jal Board Vice President Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Kuldeep Kumar, Rituraj Govind, and Sanjeev Jha.

The MLAs said that just as the BJP leaders have been allowed to protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence, similarly they should also be allowed to protest outside the LG and Home Minister’s residence.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.