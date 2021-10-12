BJP protests against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th October 2021 4:16 pm IST
New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari gets hurt during the protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Police personnel uses water cannon on BJP workers to disperse them as they stage a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari gets hurt during the protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
New Delhi: Police personnel uses water cannon on BJP workers to disperse them as they stage a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

