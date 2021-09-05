BJP protests outside Javed Akhtar’s residence for comparing RSS, VHP with Taliban

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday staged a protest against lyricist Javed Akhtar outside his residence here, alleging that he compared Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with the Taliban, which recently captured Afghanistan following months of offensives.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “Javed Akhtar should come forward to apologise for his statement, otherwise, we will continue to protest against him and file an FIR for his humiliating remarks.”

Further, he said that the BJP will not allow his films to screen across the country if Akhtar does not apologise to the RSS and VHP for his remarks.

“His statements were painful for crores of RSS and VHP workers and their supporters. Before making these remarks, he should have thought that people with the same ideology are running the government and are fulfilling ‘raj dharma’,” he added.

“If Javed Akhtar wants to compare RSS and VHP with the Taliban then he should go to Afghanistan and live there,” Kadam said.