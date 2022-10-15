BJP regime ‘anti-SC/ST’, RSS ideology breaking country: Rahul Gandhi

Ballari: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led regime in Karnataka as against the Scheduled castes and tribes and alleged that it is called a “40 per cent commission” government.

The BJP government in Karnataka is “anti-SC and ST,” and there is a 50 percent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people, Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here. The BJP-led regime in the state is called a “40 per cent commission” government as any work could be done by paying it, he alleged.

Gandhi slammed the ruling saffron part and added that the was named ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ because thousands of people feel that “the ideology of BJP and RSS is breaking the country”.

Speaking at the rally Karnataka congress supremo and former CM Siddaramaiah said that the BJP and RSS are disturbing the peace in the country by indulging in communal politics.

Rahul Gandhi is currently in Karnataka as a part of his 3,570-km long on-foot ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, launched on September 7.

(The story has been edited with inputs from news agencies.)