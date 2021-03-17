BJP releases list for Puducherry polls

By IANS|   Published: 17th March 2021 12:48 pm IST
New Delhi, March 17 : The BJP has released names of candidates for the nine assembly constituencies in Puducherry.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the BJP said that the party’s Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing Puducherry legislative assembly elections.

The saffron party has fielded V. Saminathan (Lawspet), A. Namassivayam (Mannadipet), J. Saravana Kumar (Oussidu), John Kumar (Kamaraj Nagar), P.M.L. Kalyanasundaram (Kalapet), Vivilian Richards Johnkumar (Nellithope), Embalam R. Selvam (Manavely), G.N.S. Rajasekaran (Thirunallar) and V.M.C.S. Manoharen (Neravy TR Pattinam).

The BJP is contesting the Puducherry Assembly polls in alliance with the All India NR Congress (AINRC) and the AIADMK.

Polling for the 30-seat assembly will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

