BJP resorting to false allegations over Delhi violence:AAP

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday accused BJP of resorting to false allegations over Delhi violence and said when normalcy was returning to the national capital, “attempts have started to stoke fire again”.

“When normalcy is returning, attempts have started again to stoke fire. Members of BJP are resorting to false accusations to save themselves from the stain of the riots,” he said.

Singh said people like Kapil Mishra should be behind the bars “but they are preaching on TV”.

At least 38 people, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have been injured in Delhi violence.

Property worth crores of rupees has also been damaged in violence that took place following clashes between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act.