BJP, RSS control FB and Whatsapp in India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress President, Rahul Gandhi slammed the central government and said that the saffron party and the RSS control on FaceBook and Whatsapp in India.

“They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate,” he tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, Shashi Tharoor, member of Parliament, said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports and what they propose to do about hate-speech in India.

Rahul Gandhi said it after senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called Facebook “greatest carrier of lies” and termed it a “lethal threat to social harmony and reasoned debate” and asked for an inquiry into this FB’s practices.

A report by Wall Street Journal claimed that the social media giant, FB is going easy on hate speeches made by the leaders of BJP.

The Wall Street Journal reported the interview of the insider of the social media company. It claimed that Ankhi Das, Facebook’s senior India Policy Executive had stopped the ban on Raja Singh, BJP MLA representing Goshamahal Assembly Constituency who made provocative speeches against Muslims calling them traitors and threatened to raze mosques. He also posted on Rohangyas saying they should be shot dead.

The report also mentioned the names of other two BJP leaders, Kapil Mishra and MP Anantkumar Hegde.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary also slammed the BJP government and says, it doesn’t only control media but social media too.

“Facebook has been discriminating against Non-BJP politicians is well known fact. While BJP ads,even from unknown sources can seen everywhere, ads of others are rejected or take weeks to clear for Non-BJP leaders,even if advertiser is verified by FB physically. #AntiIndiaFacebook,” he tweeted.

Facebook should write on top, "official promotional partner of Bhartiya Janta Party".

Rohan Gupta, chairman of Congress IT cell said Facebook is turning out to be the East India Company of 21st Century adding that it is no surprise that those who colluded with the British are now getting favours from Facebook to run down democracy in India.