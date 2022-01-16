BJP seeks postponement of Punjab polls in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Chandigarh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday extended its support to the demand of postponing the assembly polls in Punjab to be held on February 14 in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, which will be celebrated on February 16.

“As per the election schedule announced by the Election Commission, the voting for Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections is scheduled for February 14, 2022. The Gurupurb of Sri Guru Ravi Dass Ji falls on February 16, 2022. The state of Punjab has the substantial population of followers of Guru Ravi Das Ji including the Schedule Caste Community which is about 32 per cent of population of Punjab. On this pious occasion, millions of their devotees would visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the Gurupurb. So it would not be possible for them to participate in the voting process,” says a letter from Subhash Sharma, State General Secretary, BJP Punjab.

“It is therefore requested to your goodself that date of voting may be postponed so that these voters of Punjab could participate in the election process. I am sure that you would consider our demand and do the needful.”

Punjab Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 14. The results will be announced on March 10.