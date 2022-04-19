BJP should remove loudspeakers from mosques in states where it is in power: Former VHP chief

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 19th April 2022 5:17 pm IST
BJP should remove loudspeakers from mosques in states where it is in power: Former VHP chief
Former VHP Chief Pravin Thogadia.

Nagpur: Former Vishva Hindu Parishad president Pravin Togadia on Tuesday said the BJP should remove loudspeakers from mosques in the states where it is in power.

Speaking about a demand that the Maharashtra government remove loudspeakers from mosques, recently made by the Raj Thackeray-led MNS, he also pointed out that the BJP, when it ruled in the state, took no such step. “I would like to request my brothers in the BJP to first remove loudspeakers in the states where their party is in power. You are protesting in Maharashtra, but not removing loudspeakers in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat,” Togadia said, speaking to reporters here.

Without naming Raj Thackeray, he also said this demand was not raised when the BJP was in power. “We had demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in Maharashtra some ten years ago, and we are demanding the same in Uttar Pradesh for the last two years,” Togadia said.

MS Education Academy

The Union government should implement the Supreme Court’s order on loudspeakers across the country, he demanded.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button