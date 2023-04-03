BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for in-person appeal in Surat court

New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi, who was sentenced to two years in prison in a criminal defamation case, was granted bail extension by a sessions court in Surat on Monday, the BJP slammed the Congress leader for his in-person appeal in the court.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Had he (Rahul Gandhi) gone there to display his arrogance or to put pressure on the judiciary or to threaten the investigating agencies?

“The way Rahul Gandhi turned the entire episode into a show is condemnable. He should have apologised to the OBC community first, but not doing so shows Congress’ arrogance. He could have gone there as a common leader in a simple manner, but he had all the other corrupt Congress leaders with him.”