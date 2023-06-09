BJP sounds trumpet for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab

Patiala: Sounding the election trumpet in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday held a public rally in Patiala as part of the party’s nationwide celebrations on the completion of nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

The rally presided over by the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, saw the presence of state party President Ashwani Sharma and Vice- President Jai Inder Kaur, daughter of two-time Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

However, Singh was conspicuously absent from the rally in his hometown.

Addressing the rally, Mandaviya said the mood of people of Patiala has been made clear with this huge gathering as public were impressed by the pro-people policies of the Central government.

“The people of Patiala are clearly going to vote and support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Talking about the achievements of the Centre, the Union Health Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government started the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to provide direct financial help to the farmers.

“In the health sector our government has taken some major initiatives like the Ayushman Yojana that is providing free treatment up to Rs five lakh to all beneficiaries. Even during the Covid-19, India was the first nation to vaccinate over one billion people. Also, India sent its Covid vaccine to over 100 countries in the time of need.”

Talking about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he added, “I read somewhere that the Punjab government is planning to convene a special Vidhan Sabha session to oppose the Central government over the stoppage of funds under the National Health Mission. They are spreading lies and misinformation, so I want to make this very clear we never play politics over the issue of health unlike the AAP.”

“The health and wellness centres being run in rural areas across the country are run by getting 60 per cent funds from the Central government. Same in Punjab, these centres were being run with mostly central funding but the AAP chose to rename them to Aam Aadmi clinics to promote itself which is against the prescribed rules.”

“As the Punjab government wasn’t complying with the rules despite repeated warnings, we had to shut down the scheme in Punjab. Let me make it clear that Modiji and his government’s only goal is ‘sewa’, whereas AAP’s goal is self- promotion.”

State BJP Chief Sharma said the whole country is changing and developing, shouldn’t Punjab also grow?

“Punjab was known for its bravery, its sportspersons, but sadly these days Punjab is known for drugs. Do you think that the Bhagwant Mann-led government can take Punjab out of this puddle of drugs? No, only the Narendra Modi-led BJP can bring Punjab back to its glory days.”

State BJP Vice-President said that no other Prime Minister has done more for the Sikh community than Prime Minister Modi.

“From opening the historic Kartarpur Corridor that fulfilled the long-standing demand of the Sikhs to giving justice to victims of 1984 (riots), to the grand celebrations of the 550th Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev to celebrating the 400th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the Red Fort, these are some of the examples of PM’s love and respect for the Sikhs,” she added.

“As a Sikh I feel proud to have the leadership of PM Modi,” Kaur, who is eyeing to enter electoral foray from Patiala, said.