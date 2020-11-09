BJP spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain discharged by AIIMS after recovering from Covid

New Delhi, Nov 9 : BJP’s national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday after recovering from Covid-19.

Hussain was admitted to the Trauma Centre of AIIMS after he tested positive for the deadly disease on October 21. As per doctors, Hussain exhibited mild symptoms of the disease. His vitals were completely normal at the time of discharge. The doctors also told IANS that he showed no sign of post-Covid trauma.

Hussain also announced his recovery on social media. Taking to Twitter, he appreciated the efforts put in by the doctors in the treatment of Covid patients.

“Today, I got discharged from the #COVID19 ward of AIIMS. My sincere gratitude to all the doctors, nurses & support staff who are working 24×7 to take care & treat COVID patients,” he tweeted.

“I appreciate the efforts put in by the doctors. I have been a witness to the commitment to patients & devotion to duty of the Corona Warriors. They have been dealing with all patients with great care & love,” he added.

Earlier, the BJP leader had shared the news of testing positive for Covid-19 through Twitter only. He had said that he is “feeling fine” and that there’s “nothing to worry about”.

Meanwhile, the doctors also praised the BJP spokesperson, calling him very humble and devoid of VIP syndrome. “He was very soft-spoken and well mannered. I never saw him asking for any special treatment, which is usually asked by such high-profile patients,” said Abhinav Verma, junior neurosurgeon at the hospital.

Verma has also built a rapport with Hussain as he was doing shifts of 12-18 hours in a day during Hussain’s admission. “My parents were admitted to the Trauma Centre after contracting Covid. As I was taking care of them, I had a chance to interact with Hussain. He used to ask updates about my parent’s health after he got to know about their health status,” he added.

“I would like to make a special mention of Dr. Neeraj Nishchal who himself contracted #COVID19 while treating patients. The ward has many other competent doctors like Dr. Manish Soneja, Dr. Sujoy & Dr. Abhinav Verma,” Hussain tweeted.

He was treated under Neeraj Nischal, professor, Department of Medicine. However, Nischal himself contracted the disease while treating patients and is in home isolation since last Saturday.

Hussain was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 from Kishanganj constituency and was appointed Minister of State and held various portfolios such as food processing industries, youth affairs and sports and human resource development at different times.

He was given independent charge of the Ministry of Coal in 2001 and was elevated to the rank of a Cabinet minister with the civil aviation portfolio in September 2001, thereby becoming the youngest Cabinet minister ever. Later he held the textiles portfolio as Cabinet minister from 2003 to 2004.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.