BJP spokesperson condemns CM KCR’s statement

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Chief Spokesperson K.Krishna Saagar Rao today condemned the statement of the chief minister of the stateKCR’s statement that he would continue as Chief Minister for the next 10 years exhibited his undemocratic, feudal spirit. He wondered as to how the CM had made such statement without people having to decide in the next assembly elections ?

In a statement, he alleged that KCR was threatening his party leaders of expulsion from the party, if anyone made statements about his role and added that the statement highlighted the plight of internal democracy in the ruling TRS party.

He mocked that the TRS party was a four men show all the way and added that CM KCR’s statements had unravelled to the people of Telangana, that it was just a ‘one man show, he added

Source: NSS