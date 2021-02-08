BJP spokesperson condemns CM KCR’s statement

By Mohd Aslam Hussain|   Updated: 9th February 2021 12:08 am IST

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Chief Spokesperson K.Krishna Saagar Rao today condemned the statement of the chief minister of the stateKCR’s statement that he would continue as Chief Minister for the next 10 years exhibited his undemocratic, feudal spirit. He wondered as to  how the CM had  made such statement without people having to decide in the next assembly elections ? 

In a statement, he alleged that KCR was threatening his party leaders of expulsion from the party, if anyone made statements about his role  and added that the statement  highlighted  the plight of internal democracy in the ruling  TRS party. 

He mocked that the TRS party was  a four men show all the way and added that  CM KCR’s statements had  unravelled to the people of Telangana, that it was  just a ‘one man show, he added

