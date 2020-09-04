BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam elected to Rajya Sabha

By Sameer Published: 4th September 2020 8:25 pm IST
Zafar Islam

Lucknow: BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam was on Friday declared elected unopposed in the by-election to the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

The certificate of election was awarded to JPS Rathore, the authorized representative of Islam, by Special Secretary Assembly and Election Officer Brij Bhushan Dubey in the presence of the Minister of Finance, Parliamentary Affairs and Medical Education Suresh Kumar Khanna.

Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers.

Source: ANI
READ:  We lit a fire to Modi’s social media campaign in 2014: Ankhi Das
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close