BJP state chief appoints new party presidents to 7 districts

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janta Party State President and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar have appointed new presidents to 7 district units of the party in Telangana.

Bandi Sanjay however, could not take a decision on the issue of the appointment of Hyderabad district president due to stiff competition between the party MLA T. Raja Singh and Tabula Sridhar Reddy who is a close follower of union minister of state for home affairs Mr G Kishen Reddy.

The seven new party presidents include Pratap Ramakrishna (Rajanna Siricilla district), Gaddam Srinivas (Medak), Doodi Srikanth Reddy (Siddipeta), former MLA Erra Sekhar (Mahbubnagar ), Dr. Addul Rajavardhan Reddy (Wanaparthy), Peddiraju Ramachander Rao (Mahbubabad district), Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy (Mulug).

