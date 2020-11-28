BJP state Chief Sanjay Bandi predicts midterm elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today predicted midterm elections in Telangana State. Calling CM KCR led state government as a corrupt government, he said that the government would collapse very soon leading to the midterm elections.

He made these remarks while addressing public meeting in Ramnagar division of the city.

Speaking on the occasion he said that CM KCR would go to jail at any cost. He alleged that the ruling TRS party leaders were distributing ₹5 crore for each division and urged the voters to take the money from the TRS leaders and vote for the BJP.

He claimed that no voter was attending the public meeting of CM KCR. Wishing that CM KCR and his family would lead happy life, he said that the people of the state would not need the CM