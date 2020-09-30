BJP state chief welcomes CBI court verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case

Hyderabad: The state president of BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today welcomed the Judgment of a CBI special court in the controversial Babri mosque demolition case by declaring senior party leaders like LK Advani, Uma Bharati and Murali Manohar Joshi as innocent after 28 years old the incident.

In a statement here today, he said that the allegations being made against their party leaders by rival parties including the congress party had finally been proved wrong. He said that the verdict was a befitting lesson to all those political parties to communal parties, who support minority appeasement.

He asked the communal political parties to give up communal basic politics and asked them to focus on the problems of the public. He alleged that the inquiry of Liberhan commission was held for 15 years to harass the BJP leaders. He said that the central government had not only removed four BJP led state governments but also banned RSS.

He also alleged that the congress Had hatched a conspiracy to ban their Party through election commission.

He said that he was of the feeling that rival parties like congress communists and SP and BSP, who are not ready to welcome the verdict, didn’t have any faith in Indian constitution and Indian judiciary.

He also demanded the rival political parties to tender an apology in people’s court for levelling baseless allegations against the BJP leaders in the issue.