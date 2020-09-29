BJP state president Bandi Sanjay goes into self quarantine

By Rasia HashmiPublished: 29th September 2020 12:59 pm IST
Sanjay Kumar, LS member appointed as Telangana BJP President
Bandi Sanjay is the Telangana BJP president.

Hyderabad: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay has gone into self quarantine these days. It is suspected that he has developed Covid symptoms.

According to reports, he has been admitted into All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi. However, the reports could not be confirmed.

According to sources, BJP national executive committee member PK Krishnadas tested positive for COVID-19 and Bandi Sanjay is among those who met Krishnadas. According to reports, Bandi Sanjay also developed systems, however, BJP sources and sources close to Bandi Sanjay have denied such reports.

