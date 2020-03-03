BJP still trying to destabilise MP Govt: Digvijay Singh

A+ A-

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday launched another blistering attack on the BJP, alleging that the saffron party and its leaders have now started bringing the state Congress, BSP and SP legislators to Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the former Chief Minister said, “BJP has started the process of bringing Congress, BSP, Samajwadi MLAs from Madhya Pradesh to Delhi. Did BSP MLA Ram Bai not bring former BJP minister Bhupinder Singh from Bhopal to the national capital yesterday? Shivraj ji, would you like to say something?”

Singh further said, “But we have full faith in Ram Bai. She is a well-wisher of Kamal Nath and will continue to support him.”

Earlier, on Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that the BJP and its leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra, have been trying to lure the Congress party legislators to destabilise the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh.

Out of a total strength of 230 MLAs in the state Vidhan Sabha, Congress has a strength of 114 while the BJP is stuck at 107. Of the remaining nine seats, two are with the BSP while the SP has one MLA in the MP Assembly. There are four independents in the same Vidhan Sabha while two seats are lying vacant because of the deaths of two sitting MLAs. At this time, the Congress has the support of 121 MLAs in a 230-member house in which the magic figure is 116.