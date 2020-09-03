BJP sweeps cooperative land development bank polls in UP

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 9:55 am IST
BJP sweeps cooperative land development bank polls in UP

Lucknow, Sep 3 : It is a moment of celebration for the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The party as well as the BJP-supported candidates have won 281 seats out of 311 in the elections of the Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Land Development Banks.

The polls were held on Tuesday.

The opposition, mainly the Samajwadi Party, also won some seats.

Election Commissioner for the polls, P. K. Mohanty, said that the elections were countermanded due to certain complaints at 11 places.

While the BJP leaders claimed that the party’s popularity was behind its ‘historic win’ as opposition candidates dared not to contest, the opposition claimed that the state machinery had hijacked the elections.

READ:  Rajasthan reports 557 new COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

The Congress could manage a single victory in Jagdishpur which is part of Amethi, the pocket borough of the Gandhi family, where Rahul Gandhi lost to Smriti Irani in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Among other prestigious seats won by opposition parties were in Varanasi, Ballia, Ghazipur and Etawah.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) president Shivpal Yadav, who has been the chairman of the bank for three terms since 2005, said that the BJP government brought about changes in the rules which disqualified him from contesting.

“Contesting for the chairman’s post for over two times is now barred. The new rule is designed to keep the opposition at bay and is undemocratic,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  BJP to use Kamal Connect app to attract voters for Bihar polls
Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close