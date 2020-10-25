BJP targets Congress via Jamat-e-Islami, drags in RJD

New Delhi, Oct 25 : The BJP on Sunday targeted the Congress through Jamat-e-Islami. It alleged that the organisation created a welfare party to “help” Congress.

“For the convenience of the Congress, Jamaat-e-Islami has formed a political party, probably named it Welfare Party,” alleged Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

He further alleged that the activities of Jamaat-e-Islami includes bloodshed, terror and acts against humanity.

“But when Modi ji’s government came, it was banned because of his activities in Kashmir,” he said.

Organisations such as this are promoting terrorism and known for their “jihadi mentality”, claimed Naqvi in a media briefing.

“Its relationship with Congress is reflective of the changed mentality of Congress,” Naqvi charged.

He further hit out at Rahul Gandhi, calling him ‘yuvaraj’, saying: “When the PFI people were caught in Uttar Pradesh and elsewhere, the Yuvraj of Congress reached out to console them.”

Naqvi further said that the alliance of the Congress with such organisations will have to be explained by the Congress.

